Mom of teen taken to Mexico by 45-year-old sues man, school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

Federal agents found 45-year-old Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen in March. He faces charges including interfering with the custody of a child.

Mui Luu's federal lawsuit, filed Monday, seeks unspecified punitive damages. It alleges Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Bethlehem violated Luu's constitutional rights to her daughter's safety by allowing Esterly to be listed as Yu's stepfather on an emergency form.

The suit also alleges Esterly interfered with the custody of her daughter and caused her psychological and reputational damage.

Messages seeking comment from the school and Esterly's lawyer weren't immediately returned.

