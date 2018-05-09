Mom of teen taken to Mexico by 45-year-old sues man, school

Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglers

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

The Latest: Obama: Iran deal pullout is a 'serious mistake'

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

The Mormon church is ending its centurylong alliance with the Boy Scouts of America, sending two organizations whose values had diverged in recent years on separate and uncertain paths.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2013, file photo, Andrew Garrison, 11, of Salt Lake City, looks over the Rockwell exhibition at the Mormon Church History Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Defense attorneys for the man accused of being the 'Golden State Killer' say details about the search and arrest warrants prosecutors obtained to arrest him should remain shielded from public view.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif.

Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.

(AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire.

50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Texas biker accused of killing man who was shot by police

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown.

Police look for victims of suspected Michigan serial killer

Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool). Larson RonDeau enters the courtroom for the first day of the trial Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Matheson Court House, in Salt Lake City.

3 men found not guilty of raping girl, 9, as mom smoked meth

The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

Mom of teen taken to Mexico by 45-year-old sues man, school

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter.

Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

Federal agents found 45-year-old Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen in March. He faces charges including interfering with the custody of a child.

Mui Luu's federal lawsuit, filed Monday, seeks unspecified punitive damages. It alleges Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Bethlehem violated Luu's constitutional rights to her daughter's safety by allowing Esterly to be listed as Yu's stepfather on an emergency form.

The suit also alleges Esterly interfered with the custody of her daughter and caused her psychological and reputational damage.

Messages seeking comment from the school and Esterly's lawyer weren't immediately returned.

