Crews Respond To Injury Collision In Edmond

Crews are responding to an injury collision in northwest Edmond, Wednesday morning.

Officials said I-35 northbound and southbound between West Sorghum Mill Road and West Coffee Creek Road is blocked due to an injury collision involving two commercial motor vehicles.

OKC: Injury collision on I35 northbound just north of Coffee Creek. Roadway is blocked. JJH — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) May 9, 2018

According to officials on scene, five vehicles were involved in the collision: a semi-truck, a "bobtail" truck, and three cars.

