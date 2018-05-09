Highs Pushing 90 Wednesday With Storms In Northern Oklahoma

A cloudy start to the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will start in the mid 60s with a slight chance of rain possible.

Wednesday will see a weak cold front pass throughout the morning. Highs are hot once again pushing 90 in Oklahoma City. A storm system will fire storms in western Kansas Wednesday afternoon. This complex of storms will move into northern/northwest Oklahoma overnight.

Wednesday night will see clear skies, as temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday will see more hot temperatures. Highs will push 90 again in Oklahoma City, with mainly sunny skies.

Later this week winds will pick up with wind gusts blowing up to 30-35 mph at times, especially on Friday. Fire danger increases out west.

This weekend another front tracks our way bringing chances of showers and storms for Mother's Day.