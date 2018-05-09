Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York.

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez.

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y.

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 14, 2017 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - One of the purported sons of Charles Manson could soon be out of the legal battle over the late cult leader's estate after failing to show up in court.

Matthew Lentz, who claims he was fathered by Manson at a 1967 orgy, looked disheveled and frazzled when he arrived Tuesday at Los Angeles Superior Court after the brief hearing concluded in the probate case of the late cult leader. Another supposed son, Michael Brunner, filed papers to drop his claims as an alleged heir to the convicted murderer.

If the two drop out, it would pit a purported grandson against a pen pal who has filed a will that names him as sole beneficiary to the potentially lucrative estate.

At least three people claiming kinship to the killer and two so-called murderabilia collectors who befriended the inmate have emerged in the court fight since Manson, 83, died in a hospital in November while serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

Lentz, who doesn't have a lawyer, lamented his late arrival and said he feared he would be out of luck because he had hoped to forge an alliance with Brunner, who has been represented by counsel.

"I blew it," Lentz said outside court. "I wasted how many years of my life for this dumb crap? For what?"

Lentz is listed as sole beneficiary in a 2017 will that names memorabilia collector Ben Gurecki as executor. Others have claimed the will is a fraud.

Wearing an inside-out plaid shirt, Lentz clenched a hard plastic case overflowing with the rambling letters from Manson that he hoped would sway a judge to believe he was his son.

"You got the same father I got - a Hobo just left on a midnight train," one letter said. "Your mom's father ran me off saying you bad bandit OUTLAW BIKE TRASH - stay out of her life. It's not that I didn't care. It was free love and you paid the price."

Lentz, a musician, said he was hoping to get the rights to a song Manson said he wrote for him.

The judge said Lentz had until a July 13 hearing to show why he shouldn't be dismissed from the case.

A lawyer for Brunner filed papers to dismiss his case. Attorney Daniel Mortensen was not in court and did not return phone calls seeking comment on why he was dropping out.

Brunner's mother was a former Manson family member and he is widely believed to be Manson's offspring.

Mary Brunner was in jail on credit card fraud case in August 1969 when Manson instructed his followers to carry out killings that he hoped would spawn a race war.

Michael Brunner had been among those who also fought in court over the right to collect the body of Manson for burial.

That round was won by Jason Freeman, a purported grandson and former mixed martial arts fighter from Florida. He had the remains cremated and scattered the ashes after a brief private funeral in March.

Brunner lost that fight because he surrendered his right to be deemed an heir when he was adopted by his maternal grandparents, a judge said. His bid for the estate was likely to meet a similar fate.

Lentz faces the same problem - and, unlike Brunner, he doesn't have a birth certificate naming Manson as his father. Lentz was also adopted and later pieced his paternity together after tracking down his biological mother.

Michael Channels, who befriended Manson by mail and sold his songs and artwork, is also fighting for the estate. The will he filed names him as executor.

The court that ruled against Channels in the body case, though, said the will presents a possible conflict of interest because he was one of the two witnesses while also sole beneficiary.

Channels said he's upset because Manson didn't get his last wish and ended up being dumped in a Central Valley farm town.

"Manson never made it to Death Valley like he wanted. He's by the side of some road in Porterville," Channels said outside court. "It was like robbing someone's grave."

