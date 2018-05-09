OKCPD: Man Found Dead In NW OKC Apartment

An Oklahoma City man was found dead in his apartment Tuesday evening in northwest OKC.

Officers responded to the Highland Apartment Homes located near N. Pennsylvania Avenue and NW 122nd St. around 6 p.m.

Authorities say a family member went to check on the victim and found him deceased.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called out to check on an extinguished fire in the apartment. The fire appeared to be a slow smoldering burn that had extinguished itself before crews arrived, according to OKCFD Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Officials initially called the death suspicious, but say they are not investigating this as a homicide.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time,

The victims cause of death has not yet been released.