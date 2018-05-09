OKCPD Investigates Suspicious Death In NW OKC

An Oklahoma City man was found dead in his apartment Tuesday evening in northwest OKC.

Officers responded to the Highland Apartment Homes located near N. Pennsylvania Avenue and NW 122nd St. around 6 p.m.

Authorities say a family member went to check on the victim and found him deceased in the apartment.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called after the family member noticed some areas in the apartment looked like a fire had been started.

Officials are calling the death suspicious.

Both arson and homicide investigators are investigating the death.

This a developing story.