GoFundMe Account Set Up For Woman Critically Injured In Pit Bull Attack

The family of a woman mauled by four pit bulls over the weekend has set up a GoFundMe account to help with mounting medical bills.

Terri Cosby, 54, was just walking down Northeast 29th Street Saturday evening when the pit bulls attacked her, literally tearing her limb from limb.

A picture of Cosby posted by her family shows she has already lost an arm because of the attack and doctors may have to amputate her leg. The family says she will have to undergo an operation every day for the next few months to try to repair the damage.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise 250,000 dollars. But she will need much more help as she recovers from this horrible attack.

