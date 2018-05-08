GoFundMe Account Set Up For Woman Critically Injured In Pit Bull - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

GoFundMe Account Set Up For Woman Critically Injured In Pit Bull Attack

Posted: Updated:
The family of a woman mauled by four pit bulls over the weekend has set up a GoFundMe account to help with mounting medical bills. The family of a woman mauled by four pit bulls over the weekend has set up a GoFundMe account to help with mounting medical bills.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The family of a woman mauled by four pit bulls over the weekend has set up a GoFundMe account to help with mounting medical bills.

Terri Cosby, 54, was just walking down Northeast 29th Street Saturday evening when the pit bulls attacked her, literally tearing her limb from limb.

READ ALSO: Family Of Dogs That Mauled Woman Call It An ‘Accident’

A picture of Cosby posted by her family shows she has already lost an arm because of the attack and doctors may have to amputate her leg. The family says she will have to undergo an operation every day for the next few months to try to repair the damage.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise 250,000 dollars. But she will need much more help as she recovers from this horrible attack.

Click here if you would like to donate.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.