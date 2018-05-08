Suspect in shooting of ATF agent arrested, charged

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo Police from various agencies investigate the scene where a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was shot, May 4, 2018, in Chicago. A law enforcement official s...

By DON BABWIN and MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A purported street-gang member charged in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago had opened fire as authorities conducted a middle-of-the-night "covert" operation to fit a tracking device on a vehicle, according to charging documents made public Tuesday.

Ernesto "Ernie" Godinez, a 27-year-old who is listed by police as a gang member, is charged with forcible assault of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in the unsealed complaint.

The agent, whose name hasn't been released, was shot once in the face Friday and is expected to make a full recovery. The complaint did not provide additional details about the ATF operation, including whether Godinez may have been one of its targets. It also didn't suggest a possible motive for the shooting or whether authorities believe Godinez knew he was firing at an ATF agent.

Godinez made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, with dozens of federal agents crowding spectator benches. Asked by U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez if he understood the charge, Godinez nodded. Prodded by his lawyer to answer out loud, he added softly, "Yeah, yeah." He stood in orange jail clothes, with a tattoo on his forearm and his long hair tied at the back. He was not required to enter a plea.

More than 50 ATF and other federal agents packed courtroom benches just behind the suspect in a show of support for the injured agent. Other agents sat in a nearby overflow room to listen to audio of the proceedings.

If convicted, Godinez faces up to 20 years in prison. More charges could be added later.

Godinez was arrested Monday night. A bond hearing is set for May 17 and a prosecutor told the magistrate judge that the government would oppose his release on the grounds he was dangerous and a flight risk. Godinez has a criminal history, including convictions for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for which he spent less than a year in prison, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The agent was shot around 3:20 a.m. Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Godinez, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, walked from his nearby residence about a block and shot seven times down a street toward several agents, striking the one agent in the face, according to the complaint. He then ran back to the residence.

Surveillance footage from several cameras and sensors that record the location of gunshots helped lead investigators to Godinez, the court filing says. The streets were otherwise empty, making it easier to track Godinez via the surveillance photos, it adds.

Minutes after entering the house, Godinez walked out again, wiping his face and holding a cellphone; he walked down a street and got into a dark vehicle that seemed to arrive to pick him up, the affidavit says.

Godinez's older brother, Rodrigo "Gordo" Godinez, appeared in the same courtroom on distribution of cocaine charges later Tuesday. Prosecutors did not say whether the siblings' cases were related. The older brother's arrest stems from a recent drug trafficking investigation led by the ATF in the same neighborhood, during which he was recorded selling 258 grams (9.1 ounces) of cocaine for more than $8,000 cash to an undercover agent on May 1, a complaint says. His bond hearing is set for Thursday.

The ATF has raised its profile in Chicago amid a persistently high homicide rate. Chicago police and the ATF last June announced the formation of the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force aimed at stemming the flow of illegal guns. The ATF also sent an additional 20 agents to Chicago and loaned the city a van outfitted with ballistic testing equipment to help police more quickly solve gun crimes.

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm

