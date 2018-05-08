Suspects in death of Oklahoma woman arrested in Arkansas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspects in death of Oklahoma woman arrested in Arkansas

PURCELL, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma say two people have been arrested in Arkansas on a complaint alleging first-degree murder following the death of a pregnant Oklahoma City woman.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday 30-year-old Joshua Finkbeiner of Morrilton, Arkansas, and 42-year-old Staci Harjo of Oklahoma City were awaiting extradition from Cleburne County, Arkansas.

Investigators say they were arrested in connection with the death of Shaliyah Toombs of Oklahoma City. Toombs' body was discovered May 2 inside a pickup truck that had run out of gas and was parked along Interstate 35 in McClain County. Authorities say she was about seven months pregnant.

Cleburne County records did not show lawyers listed for Finkbeiner or Harjo.

The pickup's driver, identified as Daniel Vasquez, was accused of being an accessory.

