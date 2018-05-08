Arkansas man identified in officer-involved shooting

WEWOKA, Okla. (AP) - A man who was shot and killed by police following a high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma has been identified as a 39-year-old Arkansas man.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that Franklin Robert Vaughn of Coal Hill, Arkansas, was fatally shot Sunday following the chase in Seminole County.

The OSBI says a caller notified the Prague Police Department at about 1:40 p.m. that a man was assaulting a woman while driving. Officers tracked down the vehicle and pursued it.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper managed to disable the man's vehicle and it crashed about a mile south of Seminole. Officials say the man then raised a rifle toward officers, and officers opened fire.

Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say no officers were injured.

