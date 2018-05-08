Teacher Appreciation Day Discounts And Deals

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, several businesses are treating educators to special deals.

Teacher Appreciation Day is recognized on May 8, while some recognize National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 7-11.

The following are a list of some discounts offered to educators in Oklahoma, May 8.

Harkins Theatres is offering a $5 movie with a FREE small popcorn for any showing Tuesday, including new releases and 3D format films, all day. Educators must present a valid school I.D. with ticket purchase.

Thank you to educators everywhere! In honor of National Teachers Appreciation Day, Harkins will celebrate educators with $5 movies all day, at any Harkins Theatres location! Offer valid only on Tuesday, May 8. *must present valid school ID* https://t.co/JrJKy3dP34 pic.twitter.com/hMlKazxQ3m — Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) May 7, 2018

Chipotle is offering teachers buy-one-get-one burritos Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until close. Educators must present a faculty I.D. Valid in-restaurant only.

Teachers, get a BOGO TODAY. Because you rule. Just stop by today, Tuesday, May 8th, 2018, 3pm-close with your faculty ID, and we’ll hook you up with a BOGO. Valid in-restaurant only. Terms: https://t.co/DFLaEgH2xF pic.twitter.com/xGqaaA0nUe — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 8, 2018

PDQ Restaurant is offering teachers and nurses a 50% discount on all meals Tuesday.

To the teachers and nurses who have tot-ched so many lives. We thank you! ?? ?? ?? Today, 5/8, @pdqfreshfood is honoring this commitment to your communities by giving teachers & nurses 50 percent off total checks with a valid ID. #NurseAppreciation #TeacherAppreciation pic.twitter.com/rBLthm5tGW — Bullfrog + Baum (@BullfrogAndBaum) May 8, 2018

Half Price Books is offering educators, school teachers and librarians a free tote bag when you sign up for an Educator Discount card, Tuesday.

Thank you teachers for all you do! Visit your local HPB today, show your HPB Educator Discount Card (or sign up for one) and receive a free tote bag of your choice. #TotesForTeach #TeacherAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/B1uwnndTcf — Half Price Books (@halfpricebooks) May 8, 2018

Raising Cane's is offering teachers and faculty one free box combo from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Educators must present a current school I.D.