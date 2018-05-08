Teacher Appreciation Day Discounts And Deals - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teacher Appreciation Day Discounts And Deals

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, several businesses are treating educators to special deals.

Teacher Appreciation Day is recognized on May 8, while some recognize National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 7-11. 

The following are a list of some discounts offered to educators in Oklahoma, May 8. 

Harkins Theatres is offering a $5 movie with a FREE small popcorn for any showing Tuesday, including new releases and 3D format films, all day. Educators must present a valid school I.D. with ticket purchase. 

Chipotle is offering teachers buy-one-get-one burritos Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until close. Educators must present a faculty I.D. Valid in-restaurant only. 

PDQ Restaurant is offering teachers and nurses a 50% discount on all meals Tuesday. 

Half Price Books is offering educators, school teachers and librarians a free tote bag when you sign up for an Educator Discount card, Tuesday.

Raising Cane's is offering teachers and faculty one free box combo from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Educators must present a current school I.D.

