US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool). Larson RonDeau enters the courtroom for the first day of the trial Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Matheson Court House, in Salt Lake City. A trial started for three men accused of raping a 9-year-old Utah...

The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.

(AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors.

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Whether to get screened for prostate cancer is a question that men aged 55 to 69 should decide themselves in consultation with their doctors, according to finalized guidance issued Tuesday by an influential panel of health care experts.

New evidence suggests that PSA blood tests can slightly reduce the chances of dying from the disease for some men, so those decisions may be a little easier. Though screening can sometimes lead to drastic, needless treatment, the panel says that can sometimes be avoided with close monitoring when cancer is detected.

The government-appointed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had earlier opposed routine screening. Its new guidance, echoing other groups' advice and affirming its draft recommendations issued last year, was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The guidance says it's important to weigh the potential benefits and harms of screening. The test looks for elevated levels of a protein in the blood that may signal cancer but can also be caused by less serious prostate problems.

A key question is whether the patient has a higher-than-average risk for developing prostate cancer, says Dr. Michael Munger, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. These men include African-Americans and those with a family history of prostate cancer, especially if a father or brother developed the disease before age 70. These men would be the best candidates for screening.

Other important questions that should be part of the doctor-patient conversation:

-The risks of screening: Elevated PSA levels don't always signal cancer but they require a biopsy to be sure, which carries the risk of infection. If cancer is detected, patients must weigh risks of treatment, which may include radiation and surgery, sometimes resulting in incontinence and impotence.

-Whether to choose treatment if cancer is detected. The panel said there's evidence that "active surveillance," which involves repeated PSA testing and close monitoring, can help men diagnosed with cancer avoid harsh treatment or at least delay it.

-The risks of not screening, including a small chance of developing prostate cancer that could grow so slowly, patients would likely die of something else.

-Age: The panel says men aged 70 and up should not be screened. For these patients, risks of screening outweigh benefits because even if prostate cancer is found, they're more likely to die from other causes. The guidance doesn't apply to men younger than 55 because they are considered low risk.

"It's an awful lot to think about," said Munger, adding that he has these complicated conversations with patients every day. "It really depends on what their feelings are and what their values are."

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner on Twitter at @LindseyTanner. Her work can be found here. http://tinyurl.com/kv4uhoh .

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

