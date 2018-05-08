OSBI IDs Man Killed In Seminole Co. Officer-Involved Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI IDs Man Killed In Seminole Co. Officer-Involved Shooting

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The man killed Sunday in Seminole County's officer-involved shooting has been identified.

Franklin Robert Vaughn, 39, of Coal Hill, Arkansas, was fatally shot by a law officer during a police chase, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. 

Several law agencies chased the vehicle after they received reports of an erratic driver. A trooper was able to force the vehicle into a ditch. 

Investigators said the officers tried to negotiate with the man and fired pepper balls. 

Eight officers from five different agencies were on the scene when OSBI agents said Vaughn pointed an AR-15 out his vehicle's window and officers fired their weapons.

OSBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. No officers were hurt during the altercation.

