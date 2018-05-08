Montana School District Looking To Oklahoma To Fill Superintende - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Montana School District Looking To Oklahoma To Fill Superintendent Seat

Posted: Updated:
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma -

A Montana School District is looking to central Oklahoma to fill its Superintendent seat.

Tony O'Brien is the current superintendent of Newcastle Schools, but it's not clear how much longer he'll have the position.

That's not due to spending concerns News 9 highlighted earlier this year. According to Belgrade News in Montana last week, the Belgrade School Board voted 6-1 to offer a Superintendent job to O'Brien.

This comes after Trustees chose not to renew current Superintendent Leland Stocker's contract. Stockers' last day on the job is June 30, 2018. The deal for O'Brien, if accepted, would include a pay of $125,000 a year plus  $10,000 of relocation fees.

O'Brien previously served as Superintendent of Schools in Frederick, Oklahoma and Cheraw, Colorado.

News 9 looked into Newcastle's spending issues in February and found the district wasn't saving any money despite moving to a 4-day school week. News 9 also learned O'Brien and his current CFO make a combined salary second only to Tulsa's Superintendent.

Newcastle parents continue to ask for accountability.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.