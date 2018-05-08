Montana School District Looking To Oklahoma To Fill Superintendent Seat

A Montana School District is looking to central Oklahoma to fill its Superintendent seat.

Tony O'Brien is the current superintendent of Newcastle Schools, but it's not clear how much longer he'll have the position.

That's not due to spending concerns News 9 highlighted earlier this year. According to Belgrade News in Montana last week, the Belgrade School Board voted 6-1 to offer a Superintendent job to O'Brien.

This comes after Trustees chose not to renew current Superintendent Leland Stocker's contract. Stockers' last day on the job is June 30, 2018. The deal for O'Brien, if accepted, would include a pay of $125,000 a year plus $10,000 of relocation fees.

O'Brien previously served as Superintendent of Schools in Frederick, Oklahoma and Cheraw, Colorado.

News 9 looked into Newcastle's spending issues in February and found the district wasn't saving any money despite moving to a 4-day school week. News 9 also learned O'Brien and his current CFO make a combined salary second only to Tulsa's Superintendent.

Newcastle parents continue to ask for accountability.