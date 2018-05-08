OCPD Search For Chase Suspect On The Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OCPD Search For Chase Suspect On The Run

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are searching for a man on the run connected to a late night chase.

Police said the chase started after a stolen vehicle was spotted by it's rightful owner who contacted police. According to police, the car was reported stolen out of Oklahoma City, and located by police in Warr Acres. 

After police got behind the vehicle the driver refused to stop. The two suspects inside, led police on a chase that spanned the metro for nearly a half hour. 

Eventually the two bailed out of the car near Exchange Avenue and Indiana Avenue and ran. A woman was taken into custody, but despite the help of overhead police, the second suspect is still outstanding. 

The suspect is described as an "Indian male in a black T-shirt." 

