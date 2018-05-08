Oklahoma County inmate dies after being found unresponsive

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Sheriff's spokesman Mark Opgrande says 50-year-old Clark Streetman died at a hospital where he was taken Sunday night after cellmates notified jail staff that he would not wake up.

Streetman had been arrested Saturday afternoon for public intoxication.

Opgrande says the body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

He said the sheriff's office is investigating the death and will provide a report to the district attorney's office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.