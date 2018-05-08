Hot Tuesday With Chance Of Storms And Showers Overnight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hot Tuesday With Chance Of Storms And Showers Overnight

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tuesday morning will be muggy with temperatures starting out in the low 70s.

The day will see mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry and winds will be breezy.

Tuesday will be another hot day in store with a warm front quickly sweeping across the state late in the day. This will bring chances of showers and storms especially in northwest Oklahoma late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The lows for Tuesday night will be in the mid 60s for overnight lows.

Wednesday will see possible showers early in the morning, otherwise cold front will pass. It is weak so there will be no chance in temperatures. Highs will push back to a mix of 90s across the state.

Later this week there will mainly be a quiet pattern with minimal chance of storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday in Oklahoma City; hot conditions with many days close to 90. Winds will pick up late week.

This weekend will see a stronger front push in Saturday into Mother's Day Sunday. Some possible severe storms on Mother's Day. Cooler temperatures in the 70s.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.