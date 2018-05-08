Hot Tuesday With Chance Of Storms And Showers Overnight

Tuesday morning will be muggy with temperatures starting out in the low 70s.

The day will see mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry and winds will be breezy.

Tuesday will be another hot day in store with a warm front quickly sweeping across the state late in the day. This will bring chances of showers and storms especially in northwest Oklahoma late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The lows for Tuesday night will be in the mid 60s for overnight lows.

Wednesday will see possible showers early in the morning, otherwise cold front will pass. It is weak so there will be no chance in temperatures. Highs will push back to a mix of 90s across the state.

Later this week there will mainly be a quiet pattern with minimal chance of storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday in Oklahoma City; hot conditions with many days close to 90. Winds will pick up late week.

This weekend will see a stronger front push in Saturday into Mother's Day Sunday. Some possible severe storms on Mother's Day. Cooler temperatures in the 70s.