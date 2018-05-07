My 2 Cents: President To Decide On Iran Nuclear Deal

John Kerry, the former Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential Nominee, is back in the news. Some say he's interfering with American foreign policy. He says he's simply keeping open the lines of communication he established with world leaders like all former diplomats do.

It is rarely advantageous for the United States government to send out mixed signals. But, while the Trump Administration has been extremely critical of the nuclear deal with Iran, even labeling it "insane", John Kerry has been working his diplomatic connections to bolster the deal he helped broker, including meeting with Iran's foreign minister, and talking with the Presidents of Germany and France.

Kerry is no longer a U.S. official and President Trump says his actions amount to diplomacy.

The President has to decide by Saturday of this week whether the United States will honor the Iran deal and continue waiving harsh sanctions against the Iranian government, assuming they are abiding by tough restrictions on their nuclear program.

It's sounding like the President could announce his decision Tuesday. I don't trust the Iranian government at all and question any deal that requires $400 million in cash flown into their country in the dark of night.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.