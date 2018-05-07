OCSO Investigating Inmate's Death

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate’s death is under investigation.

UPDATE: The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they have located the man's family and notified them of his death.

According to the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Clark Streetman was booked into the jail the afternoon of Saturday, May 5 on a complaint of public intoxication.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Streetman’s cell mates said he was unresponsive and wouldn’t wake up. Medical staff was alerted and when they arrived at the cell, they began life-saving measures.

An ambulance was called, and Streetman was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says Streetman had been booked into the jail 38 times since 1988 on various charges.

The sheriff’s office says that after several attempts to locate and notify his family, they have been unsuccessful. If you have any information on Streetman’s family contact investigators at 405-713-1017.