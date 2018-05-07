Officials Identify 13-Year-Old Drowning Victim From Luther

The 13-year-old boy who drowned in a creek in northeast Oklahoma City Friday has now been identified as Christian Hardison.

Hardison was reportedly playing with another teenager near Deep Fork River Friday May 4, when one of the teens lost a shoe. Hardison drowned trying to retrieve the shoe, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

The dive team recovered the boy's body around 1:50 p.m.

A benefit fund has been established for Hardison's family. Click here to learn more from the Luther Register.

Related Story: Teen Drowns In NE OKC Creek