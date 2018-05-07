Officials Identify 13-Year-Old Drowning Victim From Luther

Crews are responding to an injury collision in northwest Edmond, Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews are responding to an injury collision in northwest Edmond, Wednesday morning.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning to the United States with three American detainees, who 'seem to be in good health.'More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning to the United States with three American detainees, who 'seem to be in good health.'More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.