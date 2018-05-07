Community Looks To Support Victim Of Dog Mauling In NE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Community Looks To Support Victim Of Dog Mauling In NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have identified the victim of a dog attack in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Terri Cosby, Monday. According to police, the victim was mauled by four vicious dogs near NE 29th Street and Lindsay Avenue on Saturday evening.

Officers said they were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after reports of the victim being dragged down the street by the animals. Roosevelt Alford, a 66-year-old man who stepped in to help the victim, is also recovering from injuries related to the attack.

The family of Cosby said the victim is currently in intensive care, after doctors amputated the victim's arm. All of the victim's limbs are disfigured, according to the family. 

The victim's sister started a GoFundMe page for the victim. 

