A bill that would label the Ten Commandments a historical document is now on the Governor's desk.

Both the House and the Senate approved the proposal that paves the way for a monument with the biblical text to be displayed on public property.

Three years ago the State Supreme Court ordered a privately funded ten commandments monument to be removed from Capitol Grounds.

