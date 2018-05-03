OK Senate Passes “Constitutional Carry” Bill Wednesday Night

The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill Wednesday night that would allow anyone over 21-years-old without a felony conviction to carry a handgun without a license.

Senate Bill 1212 is one step closer to becoming law as it moves to Governor Fallin’s desk for her signature.

Constitutional carry bill passes in Senate. Now moves to Governor @NEWS9 — Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) May 3, 2018

The bill was passed by the state House Wednesday, April 25, and has fueled controversy as some opponents say it would remove background checks required to purchase a firearm.

If passed Oklahoma would become the 14th state not to require a license to carry a handgun.