OK Senate Passes “Constitutional Carry” Bill Wednesday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OK Senate Passes “Constitutional Carry” Bill Wednesday Night

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect

The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill Wednesday night that would allow anyone over 21-years-old without a felony conviction to carry a handgun without a license.

Senate Bill 1212 is one step closer to becoming law as it moves to Governor Fallin’s desk for her signature.

The bill was passed by the state House Wednesday, April 25, and has fueled controversy as some opponents say it would remove background checks required to purchase a firearm.

Read Also: OK House Of Representatives Pass "Constitutional Carry" Bill

If passed Oklahoma would become the 14th state not to require a license to carry a handgun.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.