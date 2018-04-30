Wind Tax Bill Fails In Senate

The legislature gavels out after a marathon 15-month session that included a teacher walkout and the highest tax increase in the history of the state. “More >>
The legislature gavels out after a marathon 15-month session that included a teacher walkout and the highest tax increase in the history of the state. “More >>
The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a bill that would grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that don't want to place children in homes with same-sex couples.More >>
The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a bill that would grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that don't want to place children in homes with same-sex couples.More >>
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.