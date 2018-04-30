Gov. Fallin Signs $7.6B Budget Bill - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gov. Fallin Signs $7.6B Budget Bill

Gov. Mary Fallin signed $7.6 billion budget bill into law Monday.

The Fiscal Year 2019 budget, also known as Senate Bill 1600, includes teacher pay raises and increases for public schools as well as criminal justice reform measures. 

According to a news release, the budget includes a 19.8 percent increase in common education, including $353 million to fund teacher pay raises. The pay raises would "move Oklahoma teachers last in the seven state region to second for average annual pay, and from 49th in the nation to 29th." The appropriation also includes $52 million for support personnel pay raises, $24 million for flex health benefits, $33 million for textbooks and $17 million in new funding for the school funding formula.

The budget also includes $11 million for criminal justice reforms and $23 million for the Department of Human Services.

Fallin said in a statement, 

For the first time in years, no agency is receiving a cut. This budget provides a long-term solution to the re-occurring budget deficits and helps reduce the reliance on one-time funds. The people of Oklahoma expect excellence and demand we solve our state’s problems. This budget provides an opportunity to bring forth an enduring reality for a promising future.

