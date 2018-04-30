Hindu Leader Delivers Opening Prayers In Oklahoma Senate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hindu Leader Delivers Opening Prayers In Oklahoma Senate

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A spiritual leader from Nevada has delivered a Hindu prayer to open the Oklahoma Senate as the legislative body observes an interfaith week.

Universal Society of Hinduism President Rajan Zed visited the Oklahoma Senate on Monday as part of an effort to pray for lawmakers in state Capitols across the country. Zed also delivered a prayer Monday to the Grady County Board of Commissioners and planned to also pray before the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners and the Enid City Council later in the week.

A guest of Republican Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City, Zed read verses from ancient Sanskrit scriptures that he said date to 1500 B.C.

Zed has delivered prayers in more than a dozen states and the U.S. Senate.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.