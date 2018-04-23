Your 2 Cents: Professor Under Fire For Barbara Bush Tweets

A Fresno State University professor took the occasion of Barbara Bush's death to tweet out some crude and disparaging comments, calling her an "amazing racist", and said she was glad the witch was dead and would be happy when the rest of her family died.

The professor boasted to detractors she can't be fired because she's tenured.

Here's what you had to say:

Pam in Choctaw first, "She should be fired. Tenure does not mean you cannot be dismissed, Darlin!"

But Mark an asst. professor says he'll never watch me again, "I personally don't agree with the comments that were made by the Fresno State professor, but she does have the right to speak her mind. She is an award-winning writer with a Middle-Eastern background, and she is afforded respect as a scholar."

You earn respect or lose it with your actions.

Jim in Newalla, "Her statement is likely just the tip of the iceberg of what she is teaching this nation’s children."

Candice with this, "What you said was appropriate, many in this country have not been taught respect. We do not have to like a person to show respect."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.