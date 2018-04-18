My 2 Cents: Professor Under Fire For Barbara Bush Tweets

While most of the nation is mourning the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush, a college professor at Fresno State University celebrated by tweeting out disparaging remarks.

Actually, disparaging is an understatement, crude and inflammatory is more accurate.

Professor Randa Jarrar started her tweet storm with this: "Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist, who, along with her husband raised a war criminal. (expletive) outta here with your nice words."

She also Tweeted: "I'm happy the witch is dead. Can't wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have."

Then, she taunted her online detractors by pointing out that she's a tenured professor making $100,000 a year and couldn't be fired.

Fresno State's leadership says she can be fired, and her comments do not represent the university in any way.

She needs to be fired, if, for nothing else, her astounding lack of judgement and abundance of arrogance.

I'm not saying you have to love the Bush family, but you should if nothing else be respectful of the millions of Americans who admired Barbara Bush by keeping your trap shut for a few days.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.