Teachers And Supporters Continue To Lobby For More Funding

Teachers and their supporters showed up to lobby for more money Monday, despite the walkout officially ending last Thursday.

One of the frustrations lawmakers had with the Oklahoma Education Association is the demands regularly changed. Monday, teachers and their backers returned to the capitol with a specific number.

$50.8 Million dollars to fund education in fiscal year 2019. Neither the House or Senate acted on the demand. Teachers shouted "See you tomorrow" at lawmakers from the gallery prompting a call for order.

Teachers and their supporters said the demand is for classroom supplies. They also have concerns over internet rumors that the budget passed by lawmakers giving them an average $6,100 raise is not fully funded.

"Yeah I believe it was Abraham Lincoln who said don't believe everything you read on the internet. But they're fully funded," said Sen. Greg Treat (R).

The legislature is scheduled to wrap up May 25.