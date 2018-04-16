Green Beans and Onions - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Green Beans and Onions

  • 2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
  • Olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • pearl or boiling onions
  • 6 strips bacon, chopped
  • 6 cloves of garlic, sliced
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Sort and snap the string beans. That means, snap the hard ends off of the green beans. 
  4. Trim and slice the pearl onions in half.
  5. Cut the garlic into thin slices.
  6. Place all of the veggies on the baking sheet.
  7. Drizzle the beans, bacon, onions and garlic with olive oil and toss together.
  8. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until the green beans are cooked through.
  9. Remove from the oven and serve.

