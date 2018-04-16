OKC Civic Center Warns Of Fake And Overpriced Hamilton Tickets

The OKC Civic Center is warning about fake and overpriced tickets to Broadway shows coming to town.

OKC Broadway said it has seen a spike in tickets bought by out of state scalpers. It believes the problem is due to the mega popular musical "Hamilton" coming to town in the Summer of 2019.

“I had a gentleman call me and said he paid over $6000 for 4 tickets to Hamilton,” says OKC Broadway General Manager Elizabeth Gray.

Gray said the tickets are fake or were sold by a scalper online at an exorbitant amount. Single tickets to Hamilton won't go on sale until Spring of next year.

OKC Broadway is now not allowing anyone out of to buy season tickets.

Season ticket packages are available now and include the Hamilton show next year.

You can also can't buy more than 8 single tickets to the same show.

Gray said verified websites to buy musical single tickets include www.okcciviccenter.com or www.OKCBroadway.com