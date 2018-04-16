Silver Alert Canceled For 79-Year-Old OKC Woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Silver Alert Canceled For 79-Year-Old OKC Woman

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department canceled a Silver Alert issued for a 79-year-old woman.

Authorities reported that Carol Merrell has been safely located.  

According to police, Merrell went missing around 2 p.m. on Saturday near South Walker Avenue and Brookwood Drive in south Oklahoma City.

Police were concerned about her whereabouts because Merrell is diabetic, and shows early signs of Alzheimer's Disease. Police stated she may not be taking medications at this time.

