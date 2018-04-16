'All Clear' Given Following Suspicious Package Investigation In SW OKC

The "all clear" has been gievn following a suspicious package investigation at a bus stop on the southwest side of the metro, Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the scene at a bus stop along S. Meridian Avenue, between SW 15th Street and Enterprise Way. Authorities tell News 9 the object in question was a duffel bag left near the bus stop bench.

Traffic on S. Meridian Avenue was been shut down in the area while crews worked the scene. The contents of the duffel bag was ultimately determined to be non-threatening.