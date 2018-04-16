Police Identify 2 Found Dead In NW OKC

Police have identified two people found dead Saturday in northwest Oklahoma City.

Ronald Dean Milton, 63, and Brandy Maria Milton, 39, were found dead inside a residence about 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of NW 105 Terrace.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead. Investigators said the two had injuries "consistent with homicide."

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.