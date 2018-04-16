OKC Man Dies After Being Hit By Large Rock

An Oklahoma City man died Saturday morning after being hit by a large rock, police said.

Gary Wayne Evans, 61, died from his injuries at OU Medical Center. Police arrested 32-year-old Roselina Elizabeth Starr in connection with the death.

The altercation happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of S Walker Avenue. Police were called to the apartment in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Investigators said it appeared Evans was inside his home when Starr, Evans's son's girlfriend, became angry and started throwing large rocks though the window of the residence. Evans was apparently hit by one of the rocks, investigators said.

Starr was arrested a short time later and was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a murder complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.