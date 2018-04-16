OKC Man Dies After Being Hit By Baseball-Size Rock

An innocent victim is dead after being hit with a rock the size of a baseball.

Oklahoma City police first responded to the Greystone Apartments in southwest Oklahoma City last Wednesday. It was reported Rosalina Starr, 32, was throwing rocks at an apartment window. Three days later she came back. That is when one of the rocks hit Gary Evans, 61, in the chest.

“I think he just got out of the hospital, too,” said Gene Dorman, neighbor.

Dorman lives across the hall from where Evans lived. He said Evans was not in good health to begin with and is saddened to hear the man died as a result of a large rock hitting him.

“It hit him in the chest,” said Dorman.

Police were called to the metro apartments early Saturday morning on a domestic disturbance. The police report states, the victim's son had recently ended a seven-year dating relationship with Starr.

A responding officer said Starr first threw several rocks at the victim's son and hit him in the head. He went into the apartment and Starr continued throwing baseball-size rocks into a window.

“When she threw that rock it went through the glass and hit the father, Gary,” said Doman. “The son ended up with staples in his head and went to the hospital."

Evans was hit while he sat on the sofa. A probable cause affidavit states Starr ran from the apartments and yelled, "I don't care if you ya'll die."

When EMSA paramedics arrived, Evans was alert and awake during breathing treatments but quickly took a turn for the worse.

“He was transported to an area hospital, “ said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Where sadly this resulted in him dying.”

Starr was arrested the same day after being identified by several witnesses She is now in the Oklahoma County jail on a first degree murder complaint.