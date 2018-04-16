OKC Man Dies After Being Hit By Baseball-Size Rock - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Man Dies After Being Hit By Baseball-Size Rock

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An innocent victim is dead after being hit with a rock the size of a baseball.

Oklahoma City police first responded to the Greystone Apartments in southwest Oklahoma City last Wednesday. It was reported Rosalina Starr, 32, was throwing rocks at an apartment window. Three days later she came back. That is when one of the rocks hit Gary Evans, 61, in the chest.

“I think he just got out of the hospital, too,” said Gene Dorman, neighbor.

Dorman lives across the hall from where Evans lived. He said Evans was not in good health to begin with and is saddened to hear the man died as a result of a large rock hitting him.

“It hit him in the chest,” said Dorman.

Police were called to the metro apartments early Saturday morning on a domestic disturbance. The police report states, the victim's son had recently ended a seven-year dating relationship with Starr.

A responding officer said Starr first threw several rocks at the victim's son and hit him in the head. He went into the apartment and Starr continued throwing baseball-size rocks into a window.

“When she threw that rock it went through the glass and hit the father, Gary,” said Doman. “The son ended up with staples in his head and went to the hospital."

Evans was hit while he sat on the sofa. A probable cause affidavit states Starr ran from the apartments and yelled, "I don't care if you ya'll die."

When EMSA paramedics arrived, Evans was alert and awake during breathing treatments but quickly took a turn for the worse.

“He was transported to an area hospital, “ said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Where sadly this resulted in him dying.”

Starr was arrested the same day after being identified by several witnesses  She is now in the Oklahoma County jail on a first degree murder complaint.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.