Western OK On High Alert During Fire Weather Watch

The National Weather Service reports Oklahoma is seeing the worst fire conditions in more than ten years, with many areas of the state receiving less than a quarter inch of rain this year.

Right now, many counties across that state are still under a fire weather watch effective until Tuesday.

The town of Vici was hit hard by wildfires over the weekend.

Things are so bad there Vici Public Schools leaders have decided to cancel school Monday.

A state of emergency remains in effect for 52 Oklahoma counties due to wildfire damage and risk.

This allows state agencies to purchase and distribute resources to hard hit areas like Vici.

School leaders say roughly 20 Vici homes have been destroyed due to the fires.

So far, two people have been reported dead as a result of wildfires in Roger Mills and Dewey counties.

The State Department of Health has reported seven wildfire-related injuries so far, according to information they received from area hospitals.

The Rhea fire which started in Dewey County has now spread to Custer and Woodward counties

Anyone seeking non emergency disaster information is encouraged to call 211.