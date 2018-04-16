Oklahoma Businesses Keep Eye On Trump's Possible Tariffs

Some Oklahoma businesses are keeping a close eye on a potential trade war with China after President Donald Trump announced possible tariffs late last month.

This all happened while News 9 was following teachers during the walkout, but backlash from what the president is proposing could hit a wide range of industries, meaning it could raise prices.

Among the hardest hit could be pork and soy bean farmers in the state. China announced it's prepared to put a 25 percent duty on some soy products which could make it very difficult for farmers here in Oklahoma to export their crop this coming year.

Alongside soy bean farmers are pork producers who rely on the ability to get their meat into Chinese markets. They, too, are nervous about what it could mean for prices both here and abroad if tensions between the two countries ease up.

Then there's the impact on manufacturing where the tariffs have been a hot topic.

One of the company's expected to be the hardest hit is Boeing, which employs more than 2,500 people in Oklahoma and just built a new multi-million dollar plant in Oklahoma City. The plane manufacturer exports nearly 80 percent of its commercial planes, most of them going to China.

A bit of good news here though, one manufacturer in the state told News 9 most businesses are taking a patient approach to the tariffs and expect prices to even out later on this year. But still, lots of concern for folks in the state.