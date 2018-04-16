Educators Say Walkout Was Just The Beginning

While teachers aren't marching to the Capitol by the droves, many of them say momentum continues to grow.

A statement from AFT President Ed Allen said in part:

Oklahoma City teachers will be walking into schools Monday with our heads held high, proud of the gains we accomplished for students, schools and educators. Monday also marks the start of our 'Remember in November' fight to elect pro-public education legislators. We will evaluate the record of the 748 candidates who just filed for state legislative seats and endorse the ones who support what children, schools and families need to succeed. Teachers can take some credit for the decision made by many lawmakers not to run again after we exposed their anti-public school agendas.

In Blanchard, while also back in class Monday morning, teachers and students will continue their fight for education from the steps of the Capitol.

Both Blanchard and Oklahoma City Public Schools will add an hour to each school day for the rest of the school year.