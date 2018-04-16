Extreme Fire Danger Possible On Tuesday

The fire threat becomes extreme early this week.

We will see a cold Monday morning! Temperatures start out near freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s across parts of the state. Wall-to-wall sunshine sets us up for a mild afternoon with highs near 70. Winds are breezy late in the day with gusts between 10 to 20 mph.

It will not be as cold Monday night. Overnight lows stay in the mid-50s.

Weather conditions on Tuesday make for another extremely high fire threat, so be weather alert. The conditions are comparable to last week's with Tuesday expected to be windy, warm and with low humidity. Gusts should push 40 to 45 mph. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s in the metro. Western and northwestern Oklahoma will see temperatures reach into the 90s.

See Also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

A cold front will swing in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be a dry front so no chances of precipitation along with. It will mainly be a dry week ahead with more extreme fire danger early. Rain and storm chances increase and become likely statewide late Friday.

We should see a soaking rain Friday night into Saturday with several inches possible.