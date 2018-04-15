Oklahoma Wildfires Destroy Dozens Of Homes In Dewey County

As the wildfire danger in Western Oklahoma continues, the town of Vici in Dewey County is now in recovery mode.

The fire line is visible just east of downtown Vici. In fact, the entire downtown was spared and has now has become hub for recovery for the dozens of families who lost everything.

“The flames were six stories tall south of Vici,” said resident Tami Camp.

The red hot flames raced across western Oklahoma, leaving little in its wake.

“Just watching all the tragedy and stuff is just really heartbreaking,” said Camp.

Families returned home Sunday to an eerie calm, desolate farmlands and lost cattle.

“There’s no salvaging anything,” said resident and Vici EMS coordinator Eric Peoples. “Air compressor, my generator everything it takes to run a farm and a house.”

The fire robbed him all of those items from his out building but Eric Peoples considers himself lucky, his home is still standing.

“There’s people that had low grass around their house, no trees for a quarter mile who lost their homes,” said Peoples.

In Dewey County alone, the wildfire burned 245,000 acres and destroyed more than 32 homes and counting.

“It helps you realize what’s important,” he said. “You know, I’ve got my family, my house.”

Vici Public Schools will be closed on Monday so families can continue the recovery effort. Downtown, the Community Center remains open, taking in donations and offering food and shelter to those who need it.

“The firefighters have been wonderful,” said Camp. “God bless them all. They worked together and saved our town.”

Firefighters continue putting out hot spots and are now building fire lines to prepare for the threat of more fires this week.

