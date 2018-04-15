Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Apr. 1

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

- Dean Blevins and John Holcomb recap Game 1 between the Thunder and Jazz

- Dean breaks down OU's eventful spring game

- John gives an OSU spring football update

- ESPN's Royce Young joins the Blitz to discuss the Thunder's Game 1 win over the Jazz

- Jenks head coach Allan Trimble is retiring due to his battle with ALS

- Former OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph gives back to the community

