Oklahoma RB Sermon Hurt In Spring Game; Coach Says He’s OK

By Associated Press
Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon went down with a leg injury Saturday during the first quarter of the Sooners’ spring game, but coach Lincoln Riley thinks he will be fine.

Sermon was injured on a tackle by safety Patrick Fields. He was helped off the field after the 11-yard run and did not return.

Sermon rushed for 744 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman last season and caught 16 passes for 139 yards and two more scores. Oklahoma’s fans panicked on social media when the news first broke, but Riley said there may not be much to worry about.

“We’ll look at Trey Sermon,” he said. “I don’t think it’s serious. We’ll evaluate him further. Early indications look positive.”

The Sooners dressed in full pads and tackled during the first half of their spring game. The quarterbacks wore blue jerseys and were down by touch, but the rest of the players could be tackled.

