FBI Investigating Bank Robbery In Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

The FBI is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Shawnee. 

Officials state the suspect robbed the IBC Bank near E MacArthur St. and N Harrison Avenue just before noon, Saturday. According to investigators, the suspect walked in, demanded money, but never pulled a weapon. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money. 

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately in his 30's, unshaven, with a medium build. The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored ball cap, dark sunglasses, a bright orange jacket and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery is being investigated by the FBI and the Shawnee Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OKC Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. 

