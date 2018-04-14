OU President Suffers 'Medical Emergency' During Stoops' Statue C - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU President Suffers 'Medical Emergency' During Stoops' Statue Ceremony

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Photo courtesy @StormeJones via Twitter. Photo courtesy @StormeJones via Twitter.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

OU President David Boren was taken by medical personnel from the Bob Stoops’ statue ceremony, Saturday morning.

His condition is not immediately known, however Boren was conscious while being taken away on a stretcher, and even shot the crowd a thumbs up. Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said the stretcher was brought in as a "precautionary" move. 

The incident occurred at around the 7:30 mark of the following video:

Boren, 76, had only just spoke before Stoops took the podium to make some remarks. Witnesses say Boren had trouble making his way back to his seat afterward. Paramedics were soon called to his aid. 

The unveiling ceremony is one of the events being held ahead of the Sooner’s spring football game.

Boren’s term as OU’s president ends on June 30, when he will be succeeded by former LyondellBasell CEO Jim Gallogly.

This is a developing story.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
