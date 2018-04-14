Pharmacist Who Claimed Self-Defense Seeks Sentence Reduction - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pharmacist Who Claimed Self-Defense Seeks Sentence Reduction

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former Oklahoma pharmacist is seeking a reduction of the life prison sentence he received for shooting a teenage would-be robber to death nine years ago.

Jerome Ersland claimed he was acting in self-defense in the May 19, 2009, death of 16-year-old Antwun Parker inside his store. But a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and recommended a life-with-parole sentence in a case that launched a nationwide debate over the limits of self-defense.

On Monday, the 66-year-old Ersland will ask the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a rare commutation of the life sentence. Prosecutors are expected to oppose the request, and the board's own investigator has recommended rejection. 

Legal experts say Ersland's actions morphed from self-defense to vigilantism and that there is little chance his sentence will be reduced.

READ ALSO: Jerome Ersland's Legal Team Files New Appeal

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.