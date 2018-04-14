Pharmacist Who Claimed Self-Defense Seeks Sentence Reduction

A former Oklahoma pharmacist is seeking a reduction of the life prison sentence he received for shooting a teenage would-be robber to death nine years ago.

Jerome Ersland claimed he was acting in self-defense in the May 19, 2009, death of 16-year-old Antwun Parker inside his store. But a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and recommended a life-with-parole sentence in a case that launched a nationwide debate over the limits of self-defense.

On Monday, the 66-year-old Ersland will ask the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a rare commutation of the life sentence. Prosecutors are expected to oppose the request, and the board's own investigator has recommended rejection.

Legal experts say Ersland's actions morphed from self-defense to vigilantism and that there is little chance his sentence will be reduced.

READ ALSO: Jerome Ersland's Legal Team Files New Appeal