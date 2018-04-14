Waiting Until The Last Minute To File Taxes? You're Not Alone

Heidi Hutner, a writer and professor, likes to file her taxes as early as possible. This year, it didn't go quite to plan.More >>
Heidi Hutner, a writer and professor, likes to file her taxes as early as possible. This year, it didn't go quite to plan.More >>
Oklahoma native Olivia Munn and OU alumna was honored Friday night as the first recipient of the “Voice of Justice Award” for her leadership in the “Me Too” movement against sexual harassment.More >>
Oklahoma native Olivia Munn and OU alumna was honored Friday night as the first recipient of the “Voice of Justice Award” for her leadership in the “Me Too” movement against sexual harassment.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.