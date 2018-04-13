Teachers' Union Urges OKCPS To Close Schools Again Monday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Teachers' Union Urges OKCPS To Close Schools Again Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma teacher's union is asking the state's largest school district to stay closed.

The Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers announced Friday that it has asked OKCPS to close schools Monday to let teachers continue their walkout efforts at the state Capitol. The OEA, a professional association, announced its end to the teacher walkout Thursday.

See Also: Our 'School Shutdown' special section

The AFT also said their online survey, which was conducted Friday, had been compromised. Specifically, the URL to the survey had been shared with nonmembers, according to an alert sent to News 9.

"Despite the survey problems, there’s a clear indication that people want additional time to try to exhaust every avenue for additional funding for schools," said Oklahoma City AFT President Ed Allen.

Allen acknowledged the gains classrooms had made over the past couple of weeks but also understood teacher frustrations with the state Legislature.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.