OKCPS To Resume Classes Monday, Add Hour To Each School Day

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced classes will resume Monday, April 16. And the district says an hour will be added to each school day to make up time for the walkout.

That means, the last day of class for student will be on May 31.

Earlier Friday, April 13, the Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers announced that it has asked OKCPS to close schools Monday to let teachers continue their walkout efforts at the state Capitol. The OEA, a professional association, announced its end to the teacher walkout Thursday.

The AFT also said their online survey, which was conducted Friday, had been compromised. Specifically, the URL to the survey had been shared with nonmembers, according to an alert sent to News 9.

"Despite the survey problems, there’s a clear indication that people want additional time to try to exhaust every avenue for additional funding for schools," said Oklahoma City AFT President Ed Allen.

Allen acknowledged the gains classrooms had made over the past couple of weeks but also understood teacher frustrations with the state Legislature.