Edmond Hunter Lucky To Be Alive After Escaping Wildfire

The family of an Edmond grandfather trapped by a wildfire in Dewey County Thursday night says it’s a miracle he survived.

Terry Burleson was scouting some hunting locations with two friends Thursday afternoon when a wildfire pinned them in near Taloga.

The smoke and heat were so intense, all three were separated from each other.

Two of the three were found Thursday night. Terry was still missing and was texting his wife that he was surrounded and to send help.

His family said Terry spent the night dodging flames, which eventually caught up with him. 

“He was able to find a concrete stock tank for the cattle out there. He was able to cool himself off and rehydrate a little bit,” said Terry’s son-in-law Sean McCabe.

Terry made it to a road and was found by some oil workers Friday morning.

It’s definitely a miracle the way it happened,” said McCabe.

Terry suffered third-degree burns to his arms, but he should be okay.

He’s recovering at a hospital in Oklahoma City.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
